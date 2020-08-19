Lenoir-Rhyne students begin moving in with new COVID-19 precautions in place

Move-in day is normally one of the busiest times on a university campus, but due to COVID-19, students of Lenoir-Rhyne University were met with a quieter campus this semester.
Students are moving in throughout the week with about 75 to 100 students moving in each day, according to Jonathan Rink, director of residence life at Lenoir-Rhyne. Every student has been assigned a check-in date and time.
“Honestly, nowhere near a typical move-in,” Rink said. “There’s not a whole lot of hustle and bustle this year.”
Student helpers, faculty and staff normally help freshmen move their things into their new home, but this year Rink said they wanted to control the amount of people going in and out of the buildings, so far fewer helpers were available this year.
“We have quite a few safety precautions in place for check-in,” Rink said.
Rink said all students have to be tested for COVID-19 before moving in. Anyone entering the residence halls also had their temperature checked and students could only bring one guest inside the dorm with them at a time.
“Things can get out of hand very quickly if you don't have certain protocols in place, so we are trying to do everything we can,” he said.
Macie Woody was on campus helping her daughter Andrea settle into her dorm. She said she and her husband were disappointed only one parent was allowed to go into the residence hall at a time.
“Most parents get to go in and check things out, but he’s the only one that is allowed to go in,” Macie Woody said. “(Andrea) is just going to have to learn to handle things."
Macie Woody said they come from Spruce Pine, and are fortunate they haven’t seen too many cases of COVID-19.
Andrea Woody is entering her first semester in college.
Macie Woody said she is going to miss everything about not having her daughter home with her. “It’s going to be a big change for us.”
“I think she’s just excited to get away from mom,” she said with a laugh. “Just to be on her own and feel that difference.”
Students received a thermometer to check their temperature daily. Rink said all students, faculty and staff will have to record their temperature into an app along with completing a health questionnaire before attending class each day.
If a student records a high temperature anytime during the semester, certain staff members are notified and the university will handle those situation on a case-by-case basis.
Rink said they’ve seen no issues with the precautions they’ve put in place, other than typical problems they see most years. “There were no major hiccups (on Tuesday),” he said. “There was a broke spring in the bed or something like that.”
Students will be required to wear masks whenever they leave their dorm rooms. “Any public area, they have to have them on,” Rink said. “Even in the residence halls with community restrooms, if they have to leave their bedroom to go to the restroom, they are supposed to wear their mask whenever they leave their bedroom.”
New student orientation is completely virtual this semester. Rink said they won’t get to have many of their usual welcome events. “However, we do have welcome week activities that are social distance friendly.”
A small tour will be offered during the first weekend for students who would like to become more familiar with the campus layout.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 24.
