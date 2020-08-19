Lenoir-Rhyne students begin moving in with new COVID-19 precautions in place

Move-in day is normally one of the busiest times on a university campus, but due to COVID-19, students of Lenoir-Rhyne University were met with a quieter campus this semester.

Students are moving in throughout the week with about 75 to 100 students moving in each day, according to Jonathan Rink, director of residence life at Lenoir-Rhyne. Every student has been assigned a check-in date and time.

“Honestly, nowhere near a typical move-in,” Rink said. “There’s not a whole lot of hustle and bustle this year.”

Student helpers, faculty and staff normally help freshmen move their things into their new home, but this year Rink said they wanted to control the amount of people going in and out of the buildings, so far fewer helpers were available this year.

“We have quite a few safety precautions in place for check-in,” Rink said.

Rink said all students have to be tested for COVID-19 before moving in. Anyone entering the residence halls also had their temperature checked and students could only bring one guest inside the dorm with them at a time.

“Things can get out of hand very quickly if you don't have certain protocols in place, so we are trying to do everything we can,” he said.