Lenoir-Rhyne student serves as mentor as part of Teaching Scholars program

When Zakiya Ruth initially toured Lenoir-Rhyne University, she thought she wanted to major in business. But during her visit, Ruth realized she had a connection with the education faculty. Plus, she enjoyed working with young people and aspired to be a teacher.

“At other schools, I hadn’t seen any programs like the Teaching Scholars program, which was interesting,” she said. “The program at Lenoir-Rhyne has education majors go to school and interact with students and people in the program during their first semester. I’ve never seen other schools promote it in that way.”

Before classes even started her first year, Ruth was part of an orientation that Teaching Scholars offered. With peers in the same program, she said they were given nametags, visited schools to meet teachers, talked to principals and observed classrooms, all of which encouraged networking and connections with the community. As the program continued into her sophomore year, she observed and participated in second-grade science and third-grade math classes.

The real-world classroom experience is exceptional and preparing her for her future role as an educator, Ruth said.