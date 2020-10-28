Lenoir-Rhyne reports 10 active COVID-19 cases

With Halloween approaching amid rising COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, Lenoir-Rhyne University is asking its students and staff to avoid parties and group gatherings, despite the holiday.
In an email to faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said he hoped all will avoid situations that could put anyone’s health at risk.
“Halloween is this weekend, and I know that it is traditionally a time for parties and group gatherings,” the email read. “I also know that we are all growing weary of the pandemic-related restrictions.”
With COVID-19 cases rising in the county, across the state and even in Lenoir-Rhyne’s student body, Whitt said the university does not support gatherings of more than 25 people inside or 50 people outside on or off campus. That includes parties, restaurants, clubs, studies groups, bars and more.
Lenoir-Rhyne has seen more cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 1 than in the previous two months, the email said.
The university has reported 29 cases in students and seven cases in staff and faculty at the Hickory campus since Aug. 1, according to the school’s online dashboard. Of those, 22 students are fully recovered and four staff are recovered, leaving seven active student cases and three staff cases.
Most of the cases are in students who live off campus, Whitt said in the email.
“Unfortunately, these positive cases require us to place into precautionary quarantine a number of faculty, staff and students who were exposed to these individuals to follow CDC guidelines,” Whitt said.
The university is conducting testing and has reported that 3,955 tests have been done from Aug. 1 to Oct 26, according to the dashboard.
The university is doing surveillance testing on Wednesdays and encouraging students with symptoms to quarantine and get tested, the email said.
The school required everyone to get tested and show a negative result before coming on campus in the fall. Spring testing requirements will be released in November, the email said.
Case count
Catawba County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the seven-day average daily increase to 50.7 new cases per day.
The new cases put the county total at 4,409 confirmed cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those, 3,784, about 85 percent of the county’s cases, are considered recovered as of Wednesday, when public health puts out its weekly recovered numbers. The remaining cases have not met requirements to be considered recovered.
There were 30 county residents hospitalized as of Wednesday and 64 have died.
There have been 35,534 total COVID-19 coronavirus tests done of Catawba County residents. About 12.3 percent have been positive.
Over the past two weeks, an average of 9 percent of Catawba County's COVID-19 tests have been positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Caldwell County’s two-week average is 11 percent as of Wednesday, Burke County’s is 4 percent and Alexander County’s is 10.6 percent, according to NCDHHS.
The state saw an average test positivity of 6.5 percent for the past 14 days.
North Carolina reported 2,253 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 266,136, according to NCDHHS.
There are 1,193 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,245 have died.
Contact tracers are finding that spread of the virus is often coming from smaller gatherings of family and friends, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a press conference on Wednesday. Cooper urged people to wear a mask around anyone outside your household.
“We too often let our guard down when we're with people we know and trust,” he said.
The state is also seeing increased spread in religious gathering settings, meat processing plants and manufacturing factories, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said.
On Wednesday, Cooper announced a new executive order to help stop evictions of people who are unable to pay rent — reinforcing a U.S. Centers for Disease Control moratorium on evictions due to nonpayment of rent. Cooper’s order requires landlords to inform tenants about the protections under the federal moratorium and to provide a declaration form for tenants who are protected under the CDC order.
The order goes into effect Friday and is in effect to Dec. 31.
