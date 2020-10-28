Lenoir-Rhyne reports 10 active COVID-19 cases

With Halloween approaching amid rising COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, Lenoir-Rhyne University is asking its students and staff to avoid parties and group gatherings, despite the holiday.

In an email to faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said he hoped all will avoid situations that could put anyone’s health at risk.

“Halloween is this weekend, and I know that it is traditionally a time for parties and group gatherings,” the email read. “I also know that we are all growing weary of the pandemic-related restrictions.”

With COVID-19 cases rising in the county, across the state and even in Lenoir-Rhyne’s student body, Whitt said the university does not support gatherings of more than 25 people inside or 50 people outside on or off campus. That includes parties, restaurants, clubs, studies groups, bars and more.

Lenoir-Rhyne has seen more cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 1 than in the previous two months, the email said.

The university has reported 29 cases in students and seven cases in staff and faculty at the Hickory campus since Aug. 1, according to the school’s online dashboard. Of those, 22 students are fully recovered and four staff are recovered, leaving seven active student cases and three staff cases.