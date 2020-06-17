Lenoir-Rhyne professor discusses Juneteenth, systemic racism and how to move forward

“These days, it seems it takes those older, more obvious incidences of racism for people to see that it still exists in 2020,” McComb said. “I am still not sure that we as a society fully grasp how racism and inequality are woven into our governing structures, our economy, criminal justice system, and education system, to name but a few.”

McComb compares systemic racism to a virus. “In simplest terms, if racism were a virus, we have made progress in that we have inoculated ourselves against overt acts of racism by condemning killings like that of George Floyd, but that virus has mutated over the course of the last nearly 60 years. As such, to develop true equality, we will have to unpack, study, and redesign the systems that allowed the virus to stay covert,” McComb said.

McComb summed up the next steps to take towards changing systemic racism in two words. “Education and action. On a large scale, we must understand how racism has worked its way into our systems and then we must make changes to our laws and social practices. On a smaller scale, read, watch, and listen to the stories from communities outside of your own. Learn from them, develop a muscular empathy, and act with that empathy in mind,” she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.