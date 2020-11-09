Lenoir-Rhyne moving to online classes

“This gives them a few more days of flexibility,” Whitt said.

In summer, before the fall semester began, the university elected to skip its fall break and shorten the fall semester to end before Thanksgiving, so students would not leave and return for Thanksgiving, Whitt said. The shortened timeline is working in the school’s favor now with only eight days of school left as cases are rising in Catawba County.

The school’s decision to switch to online instruction takes stress off faculty as well, Whitt said. They were proponents of the switch.

“It was kind of a weight lifted off their shoulders,” he said.

With no fall break, though, and increased stress due to the virus, staff and faculty have faced a tough year, he said. With that in mind, the board of trustees approved a full week of vacation for them at Thanksgiving and an extra week at Christmas, Whitt said.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s spring semester begins Jan 19. All students, faculty and staff will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before coming on campus in the spring, just as the school required for the fall semester.