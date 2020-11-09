Lenoir-Rhyne moving to online classes

In the final two weeks of its semester, Lenoir-Rhyne University is moving classes completely online as COVID-19 cases rise in Catawba County.
The Hickory private university has managed to keep its COVID-19 case numbers low this semester with 40 total cases in students, faculty and staff since Aug. 1, with only nine of those cases active as of Nov. 1.
Still, after seeing rising case numbers and hospitalizations in the surrounding community, the university decided Friday to move its classes completely online for the last eight days of regular class, starting Monday, President Fred Whitt said. The university is also allowing students on campus to start moving out immediately so they can finish classes from home if they want.
“(The rising cases) caused us to pause a minute and while we’ve been pretty much isolated from cases — it will hit us,” Whitt said.
To prevent any major spikes or contributions to community spread of the coronavirus, the university board of trustees decided to move classes from hybrid — in person and online — to completely online. The move eases stress of faculty and students worried about the spread of the virus. It also helps their university’s roughly 80 international students return home for the winter break. Some are concerned about potential travel restrictions as case numbers grow around the world.
“This gives them a few more days of flexibility,” Whitt said.
In summer, before the fall semester began, the university elected to skip its fall break and shorten the fall semester to end before Thanksgiving, so students would not leave and return for Thanksgiving, Whitt said. The shortened timeline is working in the school’s favor now with only eight days of school left as cases are rising in Catawba County.
The school’s decision to switch to online instruction takes stress off faculty as well, Whitt said. They were proponents of the switch.
“It was kind of a weight lifted off their shoulders,” he said.
With no fall break, though, and increased stress due to the virus, staff and faculty have faced a tough year, he said. With that in mind, the board of trustees approved a full week of vacation for them at Thanksgiving and an extra week at Christmas, Whitt said.
Lenoir-Rhyne’s spring semester begins Jan 19. All students, faculty and staff will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before coming on campus in the spring, just as the school required for the fall semester.
Whitt said he was pleased with how the school’s fall semester went, with minimal spread of COVID-19 and in-person classes, sports and events.
“We’ve been able to keep our students engaged and safe,” he said.
Case count
Catawba County saw 56 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county’s total cases at 5,224. There have been 465 new cases reported in the past seven days. About 79 percent of the county’s cases are estimated to be recovered. The remaining have not met the requirements to be considered recovered.
The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased to 46, down from 51 reported on Sunday.
One new COVID-19 death was reported on Monday, putting the county’s total at 70. There have been four new county resident deaths reported in the past seven days. The latest was a person in their 80s who was hospitalized and considered at risk due to their age, medical condition or race or ethnicity, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The death is not connected to a congregate care facility.
Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,521 new cases on Monday, putting the state total at 294,860. There are 1,169 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,615 people have died
