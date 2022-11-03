Lenoir-Rhyne lowers tuition by 30 percent

Lenoir-Rhyne University announced a 30% tuition decrease this week.

The $13,000 drop in published tuition, from $43,000 to $30,000, will apply to all new and returning, full-time undergraduate students beginning fall 2023, according to the university.

“We know students and their families are concerned about rising costs of higher education and inflation,” Fred Whitt, university president, said in a release. “We think this significant reduction in our tuition will help more families understand that an LR education is affordable and offers incredible value.”

The tuition reset will bring the published tuition price closer to what many students actually pay after scholarships, the university said. The net price might be lowered even further for students through federal, state and institutional financial aid.

This year, 100% of undergraduate students will receive some level of need- or merit-based aid, according to the university, and LR will provide more than $38 million in scholarships and financial aid.

While tuition will decrease, the cost of room and board remains the same. Each student will also pay a $450 fee per semester for enhanced student services, the university said. The fee covers faster Wi-Fi in the residence halls and expanded mental health and medical health services on all three campus locations.

The LR Promise, which offers 50% off tuition for eligible students, will remain in effect. Financial aid and scholarship packages for returning students will be adjusted so that they pay close to the same net tuition they are paying now, the university said. Students also will save money over their time at LR as future tuition increases will be based on the reset rate.

“We know that our published tuition turns some prospective students and families away before they ever discover how affordable an LR education can be,” Madeleine Dassow, chair of the board of trustees, said in the release. “Lowering our tuition makes a strong statement that we want students from all backgrounds to consider LR.”