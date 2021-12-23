 Skip to main content
Lenoir-Rhyne announces COVID-19 booster requirement
Lenoir-Rhyne announces COVID-19 booster requirement

Lenoir-Rhyne University will require its staff, faculty and students to get COVID-19 booster shots. The requirement will be in place starting in January, the university announced on Thursday. 

Lenoir-Rhyne University will require students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

The mandate begins Jan. 1 and all individuals who are currently eligible to receive the booster will have to get the shot by Jan. 31. Those who are not eligible during that time period would have to get the booster when they become eligible, according to the statement from the university.

“Eligible individuals are those who are at least six months beyond the date of their second shot of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” according to the university.

The university’s statement cited the COVID-19 omicron variant and the desire to create an environment safe for interpersonal interaction as reasons for the policy.

“While COVID-19 cases were low during the fall semester, the university is concerned about the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the waning of the vaccine protection after six months,” according to the university.

The university is also maintaining its indoor mask and weekly testing requirements.

This new policy expands upon the university’s existing policy requiring vaccination for people affiliated with the university. Lenoir-Rhyne reports that nearly all the members of the campus community are vaccinated.

Those who already have a university-recognized exemption from vaccination would not be required to the get the booster.

 

