The Maiden High School gym was filled with 345 students from 17 middle and elementary schools on Friday to watch student-made Lego robots compete in an event called Sumo-Fest.

The Catawba County Schools district hosted the event where 116 student-created robots did battle much like in a sumo wrestling match. Two robots were placed on round mats approximately the diameter of a car tire. Once the match began, each robot was tasked with pushing the other robot off the slightly raised mat.

Students anxiously watched their robots battle while parents, grandparents and guardians cheered from the stands.

Gabriel Whisnant, a 12-year-old student at Maiden Middle School, showed off his team’s creation: The Bull. The Bull is a wide, sturdy robot with two large, horn-like spikes. It has a motion sensor on its body, between the spikes, Whisnant said. When it detects motion within 12 inches in front of it, Whisnant said, the robot charges like a bull.

The Bull was defeated in its first match.

Event organizer Blaire Miller, a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Claremont Elementary School, said, “(The event) is a labor of love my family started with me in 2014, when I was a seventh-grade math teacher at Maiden Middle School. We had attended a similar event at Appalachian State University in Boone, and thought there would be interest in having an event easily accessible to all county teams.”

Miller credited Balls Creek Elementary CTE teacher Stephanie Eddings Catawba County Schools’ Instructional Technology facilitator Amanda Moose and science teacher Jeanna Goodson with helping her organize the event this year.