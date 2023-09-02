HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools announced that Jenkins Elementary School is a 2022-23 National Beta School of Merit and Distinction. The school earned this recognition by increasing their club’s membership by at least 10% from last year and offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

National Junior Beta includes grades four through eight, and National Senior Beta includes grades nine through 12.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 3,583 Beta clubs across the country received this award.

National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving toward academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year. This year, only 2,643 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, CEO Bobby Hart said, “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future.”

Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to display as a symbol of their accomplishment.

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community and fosters leadership skills.

Visit betaclub.org for more information.