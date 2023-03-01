Prospective Appalachian State students from the Hickory area said they were drawn to the convenience of the new Hickory campus during a university informational session on Tuesday.

The university had booths set up on the Hickory campus where students could learn about admissions and various programs the university plans to offer when the new campus opens to students in the fall semester.

Mark Ginn, the university’s vice provost for undergraduate education, briefly addressed the attendees.

He said the university’s effort to provide the full benefits of App State in Hickory, includes a library, tutoring and career development as well as access to amenities at the Boone campus.

“All of that App State experience that we can bring to Hickory, we want to bring here,” Ginn said. “If you come and you’re an App State at Hickory student and you want to come to Boone and take advantage of the things there — football games, basketball games, clubs and other activities that may be there — that is available to you as well."

He said the university’s goal is to offer more than 100 degree programs at the Hickory campus and that some programs may require students to take some courses online or at the Boone campus.

Another point Ginn discussed was the convenience of the campus. That's an important factor for many students who came out to learn more about the Hickory campus.

“It’s way closer to home and I can stay home, which I enjoy, and it cuts off on the cost too,” said Taylor Meadows, a senior at Bunker Hill High School. “It’s just more convenient.”

As far as the connection to the Boone Campus, Meadows said she could see herself traveling there for events such as football but the advantages of being able to stay home outweighed the benefits of being a full-time student in Boone.

Peyton Proctor, who said she is about to graduate Fred T. Foard High School and will also receiving an associate degree through dual enrollment at Catawba Valley Community College, said she has wanted to attend App State since she was young.

While she acknowledged she had some conflicting emotions about attending App State in Hickory rather than Boone, Proctor said she felt that she would be able to take advantage of many perks available to students in Boone.

Regarding her overall impression of the Hickory campus, Proctor said: “It’s better than I thought. Not that I thought it would be bad, but it’s much nicer inside and bigger and just makes me excited for coming here.”

Not all those who came out to the university’s meeting on Tuesday were high school students. Taylorsville resident Jacob Teague said he completed two years at Lenoir-Rhyne University and is interested in finishing up college.

“I can still be around here, be around family and, like I said, have a job and stuff like that so it’s all about convenience really,” Teague said of the Hickory campus.

He said one concern he had coming in was what majors the university would be able to offer in Hickory. Teague said he was encouraged by the university’s options for online classes and classes in Boone.

App State Hickory resources

Those who missed the informational session on Tuesday will have more chances to get inside the university and learn more about the campus.

There will be another informational session on March 21 and an open house on April 22. Individuals interested in attending can register at appstate.edu/hickory.

The university also has staff on hand between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at the campus building located at 800 17th St. NW to advise prospective students.