Catawba County Schools Early Head Start reopened its playground last week with new toys and equipment geared toward building motor skills and encouraging parent-child play.

The playground closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, said program director J.R. Sigmon. When it came time to reopen, Sigmon said he noticed much of the equipment had deteriorated. The playground was revamped with completely new equipment using a portion of government COVID-19 relief money, Sigmon said.

Sigmon asked KidsREADy Catawba Project Coordinator Gail Summer to help design the new playground. Sigmon said his vision was a playground that is developmentally appropriate for children up to 3 years old and full of mobile equipment rather than traditional stationary equipment. Even the gym is comprised of rearrangeable, modular parts.

“It will be a new playground every time we come in,” Sigmon said.

Most toys and activities require a parent or teacher’s assistance, which is by design, Sigmon said. Sigmon and Summer designed the playground so that parents, guardians and teachers can play with children and help them refine motor skills. For example, there is a building kit with instructions and components to create a fort, a boat or a number of other objects.

The playground is exclusive to parents and children enrolled in Catawba County Schools Early Head Start.

Parent and guardian reactions

Lisa Clark, who has two great-grandchildren in the program, was pleased by the new playground and stayed under the shaded canopy with her 8-month-old great-grandson as he played on a mat. Early Head Start has helped her 2-year-old great-granddaughter develop motor skills and awareness, as well as language and speech, Clark said. “I’m impressed with how Kendra has grown, and how she has learned to carry on conversation,” Clark said.

Aaron Klutz and his daughter immediately went for the building kit and began constructing a fort. Klutz said the program has helped bring his daughter out of her shell and made her more sociable.

Jackie Lopez Hernandez explored the playground with her daughter and held her hand as the 15-month-old climbed on the modular gym. Lopez Hernandez said she is a first-time mother and Early Head Start has helped her track developmental milestones.

What is Catawba County Schools Early Head Start?

Sigmon said Catawba County Schools Early Head Start is a parent education program for pregnant mothers and children up to 3 years old. At 3, children graduate to Head Start.

Educators meet with parents in their homes for 90 minutes per week to help them master skills for parenting children through early developmental milestones.

“We go and we teach parents how they can be interacting with their children,” Sigmon said. “So, we model that, and then we let them do it while we’re in their home,” Sigmon said. Gesturing to the playground of parents and children at play, Sigmon added, “Like you see here, the parents are the ones doing all the work.”

The program has a capacity for 80 clients and currently has slots available for new clients, Sigmon said.