‘It’s an honor’: Hickory Public Schools announce new superintendent

Hickory Public Schools announced Bryan Taylor as the district’s new superintendent Tuesday evening at Hickory High School. A reception followed the announcement.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to welcome you here,” said HPS Board of Education Chairperson Bryan Graham to Taylor. “We are so excited to have you as our next leader, and we look forward to working with you.”

Taylor currently serves as assistant superintendent of Stokes County Schools. He was also the previous superintendent of Avery County Schools, where Hickory officials said he led efforts to increase student performance, created a balanced budget, and managed a high school construction and renovation project.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Hickory Public Schools,” said Taylor. “I am very grateful to the board for their confidence in me. I look forward to working with the board, staff, students, families, community partners; I truly look forward to partnering with everyone to make our district the best it can be.”

With a background in education that spans nearly three decades, Taylor has served in many capacities, including working as a principal and a special education teacher.