‘It’s an honor’: Hickory Public Schools announce new superintendent

Hickory Public Schools announced Bryan Taylor as the district’s new superintendent Tuesday evening at Hickory High School. A reception followed the announcement.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to welcome you here,” said HPS Board of Education Chairperson Bryan Graham to Taylor. “We are so excited to have you as our next leader, and we look forward to working with you.”
Taylor currently serves as assistant superintendent of Stokes County Schools. He was also the previous superintendent of Avery County Schools, where Hickory officials said he led efforts to increase student performance, created a balanced budget, and managed a high school construction and renovation project.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Hickory Public Schools,” said Taylor. “I am very grateful to the board for their confidence in me. I look forward to working with the board, staff, students, families, community partners; I truly look forward to partnering with everyone to make our district the best it can be.”
With a background in education that spans nearly three decades, Taylor has served in many capacities, including working as a principal and a special education teacher.
Taylor said he plans to sit back and listen to the needs of the district and community during his first year as superintendent. “My first year will be focused on listening and learning as much about the district as possible and working with the staff members and community partners to get a feel for what they see as needs, what they would like to see as a direction for the district,” he explained. “After the first year, we will start working in a more collaborative way to truly begin moving forward.”
Taylor earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University. He also holds a masters of arts from Gardner-Webb along with a bachelor's degree from High Point University.
Taylor will begin his new role with Hickory on July 19. He replaces former superintendent Robbie Adell, who is set to retire on June 30.
Although Taylor and his family reside in Mount Airy, Taylor said they plan to move to the Hickory area, “in the near future.”
“My number one goal is to leave Hickory better than I found it,” Taylor said. “I would like to extend a special thank you to the HPS Board of Education for believing in me.”
