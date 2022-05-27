'It’s a matter of time'; Catawba County leaders consider school safety in wake of Uvalde shooting

School safety was top of mind for Catawba County leaders as they discussed next year’s budget one day after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A gunman’s rampage at the Texas school left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners met with the leaders of county departments and schools Wednesday to discuss the 2022-23 budget, which will go into place July 1. The conversation often landed on safety, with the Texas school shooting a topic of discussion.

School and county leaders discussed the potential need for school resource officers at every school and increased physical security measures.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said the shooting made him appreciate the measures CCS has in place, like several locked doors and buzzer systems people must get through to enter schools.

“(The Texas shooting) was a senseless act again of violence, and it stirred up our students, staff and community because they are concerned,” Stover said. “When I am able to email and respond to them about the safety measures we have in place, it does put their minds at ease.”

The school system still has work to do, Stover said.

The night of the shooting, Stover and Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown were talking about school safety, Brown said to the board of commissioners.

Brown said he has talked with Catawba County Schools about working toward having a school resource officer in every school. The system currently has an officer at every middle and high school, but about five officers cover all 16 of the district’s elementary schools.

“Given what happened (Wednesday) in Texas — and this is not a knee-jerk reaction to that at all, I’ve been saying it for years — we need a school resource officer in every school,” Brown said.

Brown said he has heard from schools that staff members would like to have full-time resource officers. Having one at each school would be part of the sheriff’s office prevention work, Brown said.

“Anything that is predictable is preventable, and I think it’s a matter of time before we start seeing that happen here,” Brown said.

The sheriff’s office did not request any new school resource officer positions in the coming budget. Brown said it would be a conversation between the county, the sheriff’s office and the school system. Finding grants to create positions could be one way to get the money, Brown said.

Newton-Conover City Schools is seeking grants to increase physical security measures at all of its schools, Superintendent Aron Gabriel said at Wednesday’s budget hearing.

The district’s schools have double-door entries but Gabriel wants to add a layer of protection with another outer screening entryway.

The school system requested $50,000 from the county to help with grants and other school safety projects like camera systems and new blinds. The $50,000 was not included in the county’s recommended budget as of Wednesday.

Commissioner Austin Allran said he felt the county should look into Brown’s call to have an officer at every school.

Commissioner Sherry Butler said the county needs to look into how much the school district would be willing to contribute to that effort. Butler said she is more interested in the improvements schools can make to physical security, like Newton-Conover’s efforts to add to their entryway protection.

“I think the biggest thing at the elementary level is making sure you can’t get in the schools unless you go in the front,” Butler said. “I’d be more inclined to fund some more money to Newton-Conover schools to make sure they have that system at all their entrances to make sure they have that extra locked door to prevent anyone from entering the school without ID’ing themselves.”

Commissioner Barbara Beatty said she feels those physical security measures may be more effective than school resource officers.

“I think you could have 30 school resource officers in one school and you probably couldn’t prevent something like that (the Texas shooting). ... It’s just not enough. It’s sad,” Beatty said.

Commissioners Kitty Barnes and Randy Isenhower concurred that the entryway and camera security measures may be more cost-effective.

The commissioners plans to hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. June 2 in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room in the Catawba County Justice Center.

