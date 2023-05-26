Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hundreds of parents, guardians and loved ones filled the stands at the Bunker Hill High School football stadium on Friday night as 176 seniors received their high school diplomas.

Student speaker Allie Sigmon said that the "High School Musical" trilogy was one of her favorite series growing up. She said the series set her expectations for high school, and she impatiently waited for the day she would attend.

Sigmon said her Bunker Hill High School experience did not reflect the "High School Musical" movies. But, she said, it exceeded expectations by far.

“The greater part of our high school experience has been punctuated by adversity, yet still, we found ways to thrive,” Sigmon said.

Despite a global pandemic, the class of 2023 won state championships, participated in historic playoff runs and excelled in academic competitions, Sigmon said.

“We did not simply withstand tribulation. We achieved greatness in spite of it, demonstrating resilience, grit and determination to overcome every obstacle placed in our path,” Sigmon said.

Sigmon said that, while there were no dramatic musical numbers, the class of 2023 had an experience that is distinctly theirs, “and it played out far better than any movie script ever could.”

Before the ceremony, graduate Kaitlin Fulbright said she is headed to Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina to study marine science. Fulbright said her love for marine science was sparked by the "Dolphin Tale" movie series.

“I’ve known since fourth grade that that’s what I wanted to do,” Fulbright said.

Isis Peterson shared that she will be attending Catawba Valley Community College for education. Peterson said she was inspired by her teachers and that she wants to inspire young minds.

Angel Luis Rojas will attend Catawba Valley Community College for engineering, he said, but his long-term goal is to become an actor. Rojas said when he was little, he put on shows for his family and his mother called him her little actor son.

Cavan Moore will attend Catawba Valley Community College and major in theater. His goal is to become a voice actor because, “I’ve always done a lot of accents and weird, funny things when I was little.” His classmates said his performance as Genie in the "Aladdin Jr." play was excellent.

“I like seeing people of color as actors and actresses,” Moore said. “So that’s what I wanted to be.”

Eighty-three of the graduating students will attend a two-year college, and 36 will attend a four-year college. Seven chose to enlist in the U.S. military, and 53 are going directly into the workforce. Three will explore other post high school opportunities.

The class of 2023 was awarded a total of $3.5 million in scholarships.

