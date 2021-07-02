Investigators: No evidence of racist culture in LR women's basketball program

An investigation has concluded that claims of a racist environment in the Lenoir-Rhyne University women’s basketball team could not be substantiated, according to a release from the university on Friday.
The announcement comes more than two months after sophomore Laney Fox said she was cut from the team for speaking up on racial justice issues.
Fox also said that some Black women players on the team were cut for similar reasons, a claim the university has denied.
Fox’s claims prompted a protest in which several Black students, including several athletes, spoke about racism being a problem at the school.
The university hired attorneys Stacy Wood and Shalanna Pirtle to investigate the accusations.
The university has acknowledged that it had worked with the law firm before, but said the firm was not representing the university at the time they were brought in for the investigation and neither of the attorneys had any conflicts of interest.
The university will not be releasing the full report, saying the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act prohibits them from doing so, according to a press release from the school.
While the full report was not released, a brief letter from the attorneys summarizing their findings was released.
“Based on the interviews conducted and materials reviewed during the investigation, Parker Poe concluded there is no evidence that the current women’s basketball coaching staff promotes or facilitates a culture of racial insensitivity,” according to letter.
They also found that Coach Grahm Smith’s decisions “were motivated by legitimate reasons unrelated to race or social justice issues” and that he cut Fox because of “a loss of trust and what he perceived to be her lack of commitment and buy-in to the women’s basketball program.”
The investigation included 25 interviews with current and former players, coaches, trainers and administrators, according to the release.
Other evidence considered as part of the investigation included recorded conversations, social media posts, videos and other relevant materials.
Fox and other players who were not returning to the program turned down requests for interviews, according to the release.
Fox did not immediately return a request for comment as of 4 p.m. Friday.
