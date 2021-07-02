Investigators: No evidence of racist culture in LR women's basketball program

An investigation has concluded that claims of a racist environment in the Lenoir-Rhyne University women’s basketball team could not be substantiated, according to a release from the university on Friday.

The announcement comes more than two months after sophomore Laney Fox said she was cut from the team for speaking up on racial justice issues.

Fox also said that some Black women players on the team were cut for similar reasons, a claim the university has denied.

Fox’s claims prompted a protest in which several Black students, including several athletes, spoke about racism being a problem at the school.

The university hired attorneys Stacy Wood and Shalanna Pirtle to investigate the accusations.

The university has acknowledged that it had worked with the law firm before, but said the firm was not representing the university at the time they were brought in for the investigation and neither of the attorneys had any conflicts of interest.

The university will not be releasing the full report, saying the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act prohibits them from doing so, according to a press release from the school.