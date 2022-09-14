In an effort to keep weapons out of the classroom, Hickory Public Schools looks to metal detectors, body scanners

Hickory Public Schools may be adding body scanners and metal detectors in an effort to keep weapons out of city classrooms.

The district is considering adding at least three walkthrough weapons detectors at Hickory High School, two at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School and two at the system’s middle schools, Superintendent Bryan Taylor said at a school board meeting on Monday.

Taylor said if the school board formally approves the plan, the district will have the devices installed as soon as possible.

District administration has been looking into two options for detection systems, Taylor said. One system is from Evolv Technology, which is a system that will be demonstrated at a high school in Catawba County Schools at the end of September. The other system is OPENGATE from metal detector manufacturer CEIA USA.

If approved, the Evolv system will cost an estimated $175,000 to lease per year. If the board decided to purchase the OPENGATE system instead, the cost would be approximately $180,000.

The Evolv system has the ability to scan students with their book bags on. The only thing students would need to do is hold out their laptops as they walk through the device, Taylor said.

The Evolv system has a screen, which would be monitored by a school staff member. The scanners can be programmed to search for objects of particular sizes and shapes. If the system detects an item that matches the specific shapes and sizes, it will send an alert to the staff member monitoring the screen.

If a student was flagged by the system, he or she would be pulled aside to be searched, Taylor said.

The OPENGATE system detects specific metals on someone’s person as they walk through the machine, Taylor said. Director of Student Services Angela Simmons said with the OPENGATE system, students can walk through with their book bags on but items such as laptops would have to be inspected separately.

“We feel like the Evolv system would allow us to scan individuals as they come and go in the building, but not slow everything down,” Taylor said. “If you think about a metal detector, you have to empty your pockets. You put everything in a basket and that just takes time.”

Taylor said with the high school starting at 7:30 a.m., using a metal detector would potentially cause students to need to arrive as early as 6 a.m. in order to have each person move through the machines. Simmons said the Evolv system can scan around 1,000 people in 30 minutes, which would be less time-consuming.

The district is trying to arrange a demonstration of the Evolv system for the next school board meeting on Sept. 26, but the company had not confirmed the date as of Monday, Simmons said. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of Northview Middle School at 6:30 p.m.