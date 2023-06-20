Referrals that document disruptive actions by students dropped by more than 100 in the Newton-Conover City Schools this past school year.

Referrals are written by teachers when a student is sent to an administrator for discipline.

There were 463 total referrals across the Newton-Conover district in the 2021-22 school year. In 2022-23, that number dropped to 343.

Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley and South Newton Elementary School Assistant Principal Jonathan Tharpe gave a presentation to the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday night showing improvement in K-12 student behaviors across the district.

The number of referrals was tracked using a program called Educator’s Handbook, which is a tool for logging major or minor student offenses, Tharpe said. Educator’s Handbook allows administration to see trends based on data because the system tracks time of day, location, subject where the behavior took place and more, he said.

“Most kids, at the elementary level, when they’re frustrated, they’re going to act out,” Tharpe said. “We have dealt many times with kids that struggle to read, (and) they’re going to act out in reading class because they’re embarrassed. They don’t want to read, they don’t like to read, or whatever it is.”

After a referral, students are screened to identify their social-emotional needs, Tharpe said. From there, Tharpe said counselors take the data and create small groups based on student needs.

Tharpe said previously, counselors would do classroom guidance for larger groups. This approach shifted so that students with specific issues, such as past trauma or family dysfunction, have a space dedicated to that specific topic.

Administrators have a monthly meeting to review behavioral data and monitor for progress, Tharpe said. During these meetings, administrative staff and school counselors collaborate on ideas to improve their approach.

Assistant Superintendent Penley said all this was made possible by the school board’s support. Having a school psychologist come onboard and taking the whole child health approach were also foundational components, she said, as was opening positions for assistant principals.

The Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child approach improves learning and health by addressing student nutrition, health education, mental and physical health resources, family engagement and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Tharpe said an assistant principal’s primary function is to aid the principal in any way needed. One of his many duties is handling disciplinary issues.