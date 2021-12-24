If you could make a present for Santa, what would it be? Students share drawings, thoughts

We asked students in Catawba County: If you could make a present for Santa, what would it be?

First-graders through fifth-graders from Southwest Primary, North Newton, Longview, Viewmont and Oakwood elementary schools answered the question with drawings and a few words.

Some responses were edited for clarity.

Here’s what the students had to say:

Addie Huffstetler, fourth-grader in Christy Benfield’s class at Oakwood Elementary

“I would give him glow worms, so when he is on a ride at night he can see. It would help the reindeer see, too.”

Rachel, fifth-grader in Dorothy Dalton’s class at Oakwood Elementary

“I would give Santa a toothbrush and toothpaste. Because after all of those cookies and treats he will need to brush his teeth big time. Also floss because he will probably have sprinkles stuck in his teeth.”

Sophia Emery, fifth-grader in Laura Marvin’s class at Oakwood Elementary