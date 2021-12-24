If you could make a present for Santa, what would it be? Students share drawings, thoughts

We asked students in Catawba County: If you could make a present for Santa, what would it be?
First-graders through fifth-graders from Southwest Primary, North Newton, Longview, Viewmont and Oakwood elementary schools answered the question with drawings and a few words.
Some responses were edited for clarity.
Here’s what the students had to say:
Addie Huffstetler, fourth-grader in Christy Benfield’s class at Oakwood Elementary
“I would give him glow worms, so when he is on a ride at night he can see. It would help the reindeer see, too.”
Rachel, fifth-grader in Dorothy Dalton’s class at Oakwood Elementary
“I would give Santa a toothbrush and toothpaste. Because after all of those cookies and treats he will need to brush his teeth big time. Also floss because he will probably have sprinkles stuck in his teeth.”
Sophia Emery, fifth-grader in Laura Marvin’s class at Oakwood Elementary
“I would give Santa some of my family’s homemade snow cream. I would give him this because he loves sweets according to my elf! It also has caramel sauce and a peppermint candy cane.”
Malaya Wilson, first-grader in Tiwan Williams’ class at Southwest Primary School
“If I could make a present for Santa it would be a ticket to New York City to see the Macy’s (Thanksgiving) Day Parade. Santa would love this because he is always at the end of the parade.”
Javier, second-grader at Viewmont Elementary
“If I could make a present for Santa, I would buy a pen for Santa for the list.”
Amauri F., student at Viewmont Elementary
“If I could get Santa a gift for Christmas I would get him six sleds combined and put six bags of toys. I will get this so that he can hold more toys.”
Kamille, second-grader in Maria Creger’s class at Viewmont Elementary
“If I could make a present for Santa, I would make a big candy cane car. It will have red and white wheels and his reindeer can attach to it and give people bouquets.”
Chandler Houston, third-grader in Tosha Youngdahl’s class at Viewmont Elementary
“I would make Santa a robot so it would help Santa’s elves work faster.”
Scarlett Hamilton, second-grader in Reggie Cernick’s class at Viewmont Elementary
“If I could make a present for Santa I would make un pastel. I would make galletas. I would make un dulce pastel.”
Trishton Yang, first-grader in Lynn Evans’ class at North Newton Elementary
“Hi, Santa. I will be good today. I will give you a puppy when it’s Christmas.”
Kalen Campbell, first-grader in Allison Patton’s class at North Newton Elementary
“I will give a massage chair in his sleigh because his arms might hurt.”
Serena Milles, 9, fourth-grader at Longview Elementary
“If I could give a gift to Santa it would be a new hat! Because I think it would be cool to have it!”
Jeremiah Bonds, fifth-grader in Laura Marvin’s class at Oakwood Elementary
“I gave Santa friends, because he does not have any. All he has is elves and a wife, so I gave him lots of friends.”