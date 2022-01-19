Icy roads push Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools to remote learning schedule on Thursday

Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Thursday for staff members and students.

The Catawba County district’s before- and after-school care program QUEST will be closed, a news release from the system said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials with Catawba County Schools determined that main roads were clear but secondary roads still remained hazardous in some parts of the district, the release said.

Teachers will provide instruction through Google Meet and will communicate details with parents and students. Students will be counted present if they complete assignments, attend class through Google Meet or have two-way communication with teachers. The district asks that parents and students let teachers know if the student will not have access to remote instruction, the release said.

Hickory Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Thursday, due to hazardous road conditions. Large patches of frozen, slushy snow and ice were still present on Wednesday afternoon in some neighborhoods and secondary roads in the district, a news release from Hickory Public Schools said.