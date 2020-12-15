Icy forecast prompts schools to move to remote learning only for Wednesday

Catawba County's three school systems will not have students in class on Wednesday due to a weather forecast of sleet and rain.

Hickory Public Schools posted the following on the school website:

"Due to the winter weather forecast of freezing rain and hazardous road conditions in the early morning hours, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16, will be an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day. Since it is Wednesday, students in grades K-12 will continue their regular remote schedule. PreK students will also be remote. PreK teachers will provide additional details for remote learning. High school students scheduled for testing tomorrow will receive additional information from their principal for rescheduling of their tests."

Catawba County also opted for a Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, noting teachers will post assignments by 9 a.m.

The school website also noted there will be no make-up day. That's because students in a COVID-19 world are now used to working remotely.

Newton-Conover City Schools will also have a remote learning day for students on Wednesday.