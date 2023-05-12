Two Lenoir-Rhyne University graduates shared their personal stories of immigration and a pursuit of higher education in the United States.

Djibril Diallo shared his experience as a foreign exchange student during a graduation ceremony on Friday in Moretz Stadium. Diallo is from Guinea, a country in West Africa.

Diallo thanked Jack and Jessica Walsh for opening their home to someone who started out as a stranger in their lives. He thanked them for helping him pursue his hopes for a better education and a chance to play basketball.

“I want to especially thank my parents who, having little resources, sacrificed everything to put me through school,” Diallo said. “Despite their aversion of my departure from Guinea to the United States at a younger age, they accepted it because they understood that it was a necessity for my pursuit of happiness and success.”

Diallo then asked his fellow graduates to take a moment to look to their left and to their right. He told them to admire their formal attire and graduation regalia while embracing the feeling of finally receiving their degrees.

“Let the pride of your accomplishment fill you up, be happy, elated even,” Diallo said. “Because you deserve it.”

Lenoir-Rhyne University students attending school at the Hickory campus received their doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees on Friday. Between all three of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campuses, 500 people graduated.

There were 247 students that received undergraduate degrees and 253 students who earned their graduate degrees this year.

Mita Sudhakar was the other speaker for the graduating class at the Hickory campus. Sudhakar’s parents came to the United States as immigrants from India, she said.

“Both my parents traveled over 8,000 miles from India in 1988 and 1989 to come to the United States and receive a college education,” Sudhakar said. “From their stories, I know that coming to a new country was not easy, nor was navigating life after college. They faced many trials and obstacles, but both saw doors open and opportunities come their way because of the education they received, the faith they held strong to, and the people they had around them. Now, I stand here as a legacy of their bravery and strength, having experienced my own transformation during my four years of college.”

Sudhakar described herself as a shy homebody when she first came to Lenoir-Rhyne University. She said she learned that her view of life was narrow and Lenoir-Rhyne University helped to open her eyes.

“I experienced several times of dissonance throughout college when my thoughts, opinions and beliefs were challenged by my professors and even by my fellow classmates,” Sudhakar said. “While it was hard, I am thankful for those times because they opened my eyes and my mind to different experiences and realities.”

After the ceremony, families flooded the football field. They could be seen hugging their graduates and smiling widely for multiple family photos. Many graduates waded through the sea of people to find their favorite professors to give them a final goodbye and thank them for their teachings.

Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Commencement Ceremony Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (1).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (2).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (3).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (4).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (5).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (6).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (7).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (8).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (9).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (10).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (11).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (12).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (13).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (14).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (15).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (16).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (17).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (18).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (19).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (20).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (21).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (22).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (23).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (24).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (25).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (26).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (27).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (28).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (29).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (30).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (31).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (32).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (33).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (34).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (35).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (36).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (37).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (38).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (39).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (40).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (41).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (42).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (43).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (44).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (45).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (46).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (47).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (48).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (49).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (50).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (51).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (52).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (53).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (54).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (55).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (56).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (57).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (58).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (59).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (60).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (61).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (62).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (63).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (64).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (65).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (66).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (67).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (68).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (69).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (70).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (71).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (72).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (73).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (74).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (75).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (76).JPG Lenoir-Rhyne University 2023 Graduation (77).JPG