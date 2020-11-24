'I feel like a first-year teacher all over again:' Instructors make the best of difficult school year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of Brittain’s co-workers, Eric McCombs, has learned a valuable lesson in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the Microsoft IT Academy Instructor and teaches career management.

“The pandemic has taught me not to stress about it — it doesn’t do you any good! Business as usual is unrealistic,” McCombs said. “The pandemic has taught me to create more opportunities for students to engage and interact between themselves.”

McCombs has made it a point this year to design classroom assignments differently. “(I have made) assignments more manageable so the students feel accomplished and not overwhelmed,” he said. “I try to harp more on the things my students are doing correctly, and not as much on what they are doing wrong.”

McCombs and Brittain agreed that communication has been the key to student success this year. “I make it a habit to let my students know I’m accessible at all times and that they are not in this alone,” McCombs said.

“I hold virtual office hours every Friday to give students one-on-one help when needed. I've learned to communicate with my students outside of the face-to-face time we get each week, since it's so little, using email and Google Chat,” Brittain explained.