Hickory Public Schools is putting a fresh layer of mulch down at its 12 playgrounds before school starts back on Aug. 28.

The mulch is a wood chip mulch certified for use on playgrounds, said Director of Operations & Maintenance Anthony Cox. It costs about $30 per cubic yard, Cox said, and the district uses between 350 and 500 cubic yards per year to maintain the playgrounds.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has rules about playgrounds to ensure they are safe environments for children.

Among the requirements are certain types of mulch, according to the NCDHHS outdoor learning environment webpage.

“Our small but amazing grounds crew tirelessly places all this mulch,” Cox said.

“They maintain all our playground surfaces and fields and are dedicated to providing our students with a safe recess and play environment.”