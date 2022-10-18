How prepared are our schools? 12 candidates weigh in on school safety

School boards across the country began taking a deeper look at their safety protocols after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 21 people earlier this year.

Several of the 12 Catawba County Schools Board of Education candidates said frequent training of staff keeps schools prepared for emergency situations. The candidates pointed to school resource officers as another major component of school safety.

You must live in the school district to vote in the Catawba County Schools Board of Education election. Catawba is one of three school boards that serve the county, along with Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

Early voting starts Thursday.

How prepared are Catawba County Schools for an active shooter situation?

Nick Huffman

I attended the School Safety Summit at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory in August to learn more about school and church safety from a local and national perspective. This was a terrific opportunity for the community to come together and learn from local and national experts in keeping our schools and churches safe. I think Catawba County Schools have collaborated well with Don Brown and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office to promote safety in our schools. As a board member, I will collaborate directly with the sheriff’s office to ensure safety checks and drills are done at each school to remain prepared and vigilant against any active shooter threat. This past year the sheriff’s office was able to deploy more school resource officers to be present at our schools. Having this valuable resource helps keep our students safer and better equipped should the need to defend our students from an active threat arise. Also, I want to explore other options to expand on the security of our schools with technology, infrastructure, and other resources.

Glenn Christopher “Chopper” Fulbright

Just last year, going through the training as a staff member, I believe that they are as prepared as you can be for those circumstances. I just left the school system six months ago; Catawba County Schools has done everything they can do to make the schools as safe as possible, other than putting up a fence.

Kathy Kelly

I feel that no one is ever fully prepared for an active shooter to come into their school, but after speaking with leadership within our schools, they are knowledgeable and confident in their processes and preparation. I feel that we could focus on more frequent training and allowing the teachers and administration to engage and collaborate with our community partners to create the safest environment possible.

Glenn L. Fulbright

Glenn L. Fulbright did not provide an answer for this question

Clayton C. Mullis

I feel Catawba County Schools are prepared for an active shooter situation. It’s something I know here in Catawba County we hope and pray never happens. I am very thankful and appreciative to the leadership of Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown and other local law enforcement who have given their time and commitment to ensure that our schools across our district are safe. This year I feel that the school system has collaborated with our sheriff’s office and taken steps in the right direction to ensure that our schools are safe. We have to stay proactive in ensuring our staff understands safe protocols to follow and making sure that we don’t become complacent.

Steve Morgan

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown, local law enforcement and school resource officers are well-trained and have strategic plans to prevent an active shooter situation, but in case of one, they have a countywide plan in place if there is an incident. School staff and students are well-informed and know the school procedures to keep everyone safe, as well. There is always room for improvement by reviewing our protocols and procedures and conducting continual training. But overall, I’m confident that Catawba County Schools are well-prepared to prevent or stop an active shooter situation quickly.

Don Sigmon

I believe the school has put more resource officers in place and are working closely with the sheriff’s department to ensure the best plan possible.

Becky Brittain

I don’t believe any school system can say they are prepared for an active shooter situation. The possible physical, emotional and mental repercussions far exceed “prepared” status. However, I believe Catawba County Schools has put safety at the forefront of their everyday operations. Catawba County Schools has educated our students, faculty and staff to report suspicious circumstances and be mindful of their surroundings. Additionally, the “See Something, Say Something” tip line can be used for a variety of safety reasons and can be submitted anonymously. Catawba County Schools has worked with local law enforcement agencies to develop an action plan for emergency situations. Catawba County Schools has created security vestibules to monitor and limit public access inside our school buildings. Catawba County Schools is working towards having a full-time school resource officer at every campus. Additionally, the school board recently approved the purchase of the Rave Mobile Safety app that employees can choose to install on their phones so they can request immediate assistance from fire, police or medical professionals. Our efforts to keep our schools safe will be a continual task.

Tim Settlemyre

Prevention is key in an active shooter situation. There have been great strides made by having school resource officers at each school and metal detectors, as well. Teachers and staff are trained not to leave doors or windows unlocked or opened. There are also safety buttons strategically placed throughout buildings to alert police to a potentially dangerous situation. School staffs are well versed in lockdown scenarios. Mental health care and guidance should continue to be provided for students who possibly present a danger to themselves and others.

Chris Gibbs

Catawba County Schools has continued to improve protocols and partnerships with local law enforcement agencies by ensuring all middle and high schools have full-time resource officers while all elementary schools have shared access on a rotating basis. All schools have restrictive entrances with a buzz-in system. Administrators and staff are provided ongoing training to address a critical incident. I feel Catawba County Schools has prioritized student safety but must continue to focus on improving safeguards surrounding school safety.

Michelle Teague

I absolutely commend the partnership of Catawba County Schools and Catawba County Sherriff Don Brown on the great job they have done regarding school safety. They have taken proactive measures to ensure that our schools have school resource officers, training drills, metal detectors, the Rave Mobile Safety app and updated camera systems to keep our students and staff safe. Safety measures should continue to be monitored.

Leslie H. Barnette

I believe we can never be too prepared. While Catawba County Schools is well prepared, I believe we should continue to be vigilant. With the help of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and other local municipal law enforcement agencies, Catawba County Schools recently added seven new school resource officers. At our September board meeting, the board approved the purchase and implementation of a new safety app that basically puts a panic button in the hands of all staff members. School safety should remain a top priority.