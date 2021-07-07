 Skip to main content
Hoops, math and grammar: Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp celebrates 20 years
On Wednesday, the Donald Hicks Basketball Day Camp celebrated 20 years. The camp is the brainchild of Hicks, an industrial engineer with a history of helping young people. 

In brochures for the camp, Hicks provided an overview of what the week offers participants.

"Many struggling student athletes have difficulty in performing work in mathematics and reading," the release states.  "These same students never make it beyond the middle and high school levels because they lack these fundamental skills.  This plan is designed to encourage struggling students to give their best efforts by relating mathematics and reading directly to basketball."

