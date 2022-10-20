High school drone technology students see practical application of their study

At least three different types of drones were in the air on Thursday at Bandys High School.

The drone exhibition was for Bandys and Bunker Hill high school students, a total of 78, enrolled in drone classes.

Brandon Styers of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and a team of fellow officers (Fire Inspector Kevin Head, Senior Investigator Darrin Lackey, Senior Investigator Taylor Stout and Cpl. Brandon Winstead) demonstrated how law enforcement uses drone technology.

Drone technology teachers Diane McPherson of Bandys High School and Jason Kennedy of Bunker Hill High School watched, along with the students, a demonstration that began in the media center. That’s where Styers described real-life drone scenarios and displayed photos. Next, students were led to the school football field to see drones in action.

As the drones flew overhead a live video feed was available to students and staff.

Drone technology has many uses, but two prominent examples are covering large swaths of land quickly and minimizing danger to personnel, Styers said. He added that infrared thermal imaging makes locating living creatures much faster.

The technology is “much cheaper and much more efficient than a helicopter,” Styers said.

One of the biggest challenges, however, is getting people certified to fly the drones. Pilots must pass rigorous exams to earn their license.

High school students in Drones Tech 1 will have an opportunity to take the exam. “Each student in attendance (Thursday) will be taking the federal exam in early December,” McPherson said in an email.