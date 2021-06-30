High school classes failed at a rate of 16% in Catawba County Schools last year

Students in Catawba County Schools struggled in a pandemic, failing classes at a rate more than double that of a traditional school year.
DeAnna Finger, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented student success rate data from the 2020-21 school year at the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Finger said percentages are figured by seat in a course, not by student.
Finger said 15.94% of courses were failed at the high school level in the district for the 2020-21 school year. In the 2018-19 school year, it was 6.51%. “So we are about double the failure percentage we would have been in a traditional school year,” Finger said.
Finger also compared the success rates of high school students taking online courses versus students with face-to-face interaction. “Again, it’s about double,” she said. In the school district, 12.69% of in-person high school courses were failed and 25.2% of online courses were failed.
The numbers were also significant at the middle schools where 11.75% of courses were failed this school year compared to 3.83% of courses failed in the 2018-19 school year.
Finger said since summer school began, 390 high school credits have been recovered in the district, and 13 students have graduated.
“Summer schools are wonderful,” Finger said. “They are doing extremely well.” She added students are benefiting from having smaller class sizes.
Masks when school returns?
Following the meeting, school board Attorney Crystal Davis said the district is awaiting Gov. Roy Cooper’s decisions on masks. They are still required for students and teachers.
School board member Annette Richards said she hopes the governor will decide to no longer require masks. “I think it’s long overdue,” she said. “I think we are doing our part to keep everyone safe.”
Board member Jeff Taylor said in small group meetings he feels good about not wearing masks, but as far as the decision to no longer require masks, he values the decisions of Gov. Cooper. “All situations vary, and I think we are going to be OK,” he said. “I feel good about the direction our state is going.”
Taylor added that he would also like to see the vaccination rate rise in the state before masks are no longer required.
Emergency powers rescinded
Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover had his emergency powers rescinded at the meeting. The board gave Stover emergency powers in order to more efficiently run the school district during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision allowed Stover to wave board policies as he thought necessary to comply with guidance from appropriate health and government authorities.
Taylor commended Stover for using the emergency powers wisely and continuing to consult with the board throughout the pandemic.
Stover said it was decided to remove his emergency powers because he and the board members do not believe there is a need for them anymore. “I really didn’t use that a lot, but it was there just in case,” he said.
School data protection, paint, fire alarm purchases OK’d
Marty Sharpe, chief technology officer for the school district, recommended the purchase of backup hardware in case of a cyberattack.
Stover said the district hasn’t experienced a cyberattack recently, but due to nearby public school districts having problems, Catawba County Schools wanted to be careful.
Sharpe said the cost of the hardware is $48,444.25. “It’s going to cost us 10 times that amount in order to recover from any type of attack,” he said.
The school district currently has two copies of data as backups. The purchase of the hardware would add a third.
Sharpe said the benefit of the new hardware is that once the backup is finished, it can’t be changed. “When we are doing our daily backups with this type of device, it basically will back up all of our data and it’s immutable,” he said.
The board unanimously voted to approve the purchase of the backup hardware.
The board also approved the purchase of supplies to repaint the interior of Bunker Hill High School and the exterior and interior of Startown Elementary for $256,915, as well as a new fire alarm system at Mill Creek Middle school for $158,250.