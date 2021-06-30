High school classes failed at a rate of 16% in Catawba County Schools last year

Taylor commended Stover for using the emergency powers wisely and continuing to consult with the board throughout the pandemic.

Stover said it was decided to remove his emergency powers because he and the board members do not believe there is a need for them anymore. “I really didn’t use that a lot, but it was there just in case,” he said.

School data protection, paint, fire alarm purchases OK’d

Marty Sharpe, chief technology officer for the school district, recommended the purchase of backup hardware in case of a cyberattack.

Stover said the district hasn’t experienced a cyberattack recently, but due to nearby public school districts having problems, Catawba County Schools wanted to be careful.

Sharpe said the cost of the hardware is $48,444.25. “It’s going to cost us 10 times that amount in order to recover from any type of attack,” he said.

The school district currently has two copies of data as backups. The purchase of the hardware would add a third.