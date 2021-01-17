Hickory teachers receive over $14,000 in grant awards

A gallery will showcase current sports teams, music programs, an art exhibit and student scholars from each department on the walls of the entryway leading to the office. The gallery will be made from commercial Wexel Acrylic Panel Frames. The cost of this project is $1,695.

Denise Knowles, Viewmont Elementary School

Knowles applied for funding to create basic art kits for every student at Viewmont Elementary School. The project, called "Art for All," will ensure that all students have access to art supplies. The cost of the project is $1,999.

Mary Lee Tosky, HCAM

Tosky applied for funding to create take-home kits for students enrolled in the Introduction to Computer Science course at HCAM. The project costs $507.

With the take-home kits, students will have access to materials and programs needed to complete computer science-related projects.

Stephanie Ashley, Southwest Primary School

Ashley applied for funding to create take-home math kits for first-grade students at Southwest Primary School.