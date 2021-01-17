Hickory teachers receive over $14,000 in grant awards

The Hickory Public Schools (HPS) Education Foundation, Inc., recently awarded nine "Innovative and Creative Grants" to district educators.
The grants, totaling $14,017, will enhance students' education through expanded opportunities in the arts, science, literature, technology, math and more.
The recipients include the following:
Nancy Osborne, Hickory High School
Osborne applied for 75 Calm Classroom manuals to be distributed to volunteer teachers across the district.
Calm Classroom is a curriculum focused on social-emotional development by helping students learn self-reflection and empathy skills. Osborne said the curriculum has made a distinct difference in her students' classroom participation and achievement. The cost of this project is $2,000.
Danielle Moore, Jenkins Elementary School
Jenkins Elementary adopted a new English language arts (ELA) core curriculum after experiencing a drop in student proficiency in ELA from the 2018-19 EOG scores.
The chosen curriculum for grades 3-5 is Engage NY. Danielle Moore applied for the third-grade portion, which costs $1,975. Due to social distancing and sanitation concerns, each student will have their own book to use in class.
Donna Danner, Jenkins Elementary School
Danner applied for the fourth-grade portion of the Engage NY curriculum for Jenkins Elementary School. This project costs $979. Due to social distancing and sanitation concerns, each student will have their own book to use in class.
Debra Kinal, Jenkins Elementary School
Kinal applied for the fifth-grade portion of the Engage NY curriculum for Jenkins Elementary School. The project costs $2,000. Due to social distancing and sanitation concerns, each student will have their own book to use in class.
Jason Hoyle, Hickory High School
Hoyle applied for a 360-degree video conferencing camera and speaker system called The Meeting Owl. The project costs $1,283.
The system automatically tracks and focuses on the active speaker. With the ability to be tracked throughout the room, teachers and administrators will now be free to interact with students in class and provide a more authentic, hands-on learning experience.
Melissa Jaroszewski, Hickory High School
Jaroszewski applied for funding for a rotating student exhibition space in the main entrance of Hickory High School.
A gallery will showcase current sports teams, music programs, an art exhibit and student scholars from each department on the walls of the entryway leading to the office. The gallery will be made from commercial Wexel Acrylic Panel Frames. The cost of this project is $1,695.
Denise Knowles, Viewmont Elementary School
Knowles applied for funding to create basic art kits for every student at Viewmont Elementary School. The project, called "Art for All," will ensure that all students have access to art supplies. The cost of the project is $1,999.
Mary Lee Tosky, HCAM
Tosky applied for funding to create take-home kits for students enrolled in the Introduction to Computer Science course at HCAM. The project costs $507.
With the take-home kits, students will have access to materials and programs needed to complete computer science-related projects.
Stephanie Ashley, Southwest Primary School
Ashley applied for funding to create take-home math kits for first-grade students at Southwest Primary School.
The math curriculum calls for students to use materials such as counting blocks, a teaching clock, number cards, dice, and more. The kits will include all materials needed to participate in virtual math classes. The cost of the project is $1,579.
HPS Education Foundation's mission is to help HPS by engaging the Hickory community to support the district with time, talents and financial resources to benefit all students.
The HPS winning recipients were awarded their grants by HPS Education Foundation Executive Director, Sandi Fotheringham; President, Harriett Jeffords; and member of the Foundation Board of Directors, Charles Young.