Hickory students will return to school four days a week starting April 12

Hickory Public Schools students will return to school four days a week starting April 12.

Hickory Public Schools Board of Education met Monday and discussed their “return to learn” plans.

Superintendent Robbie Adell presented the district’s plan to the school board.

Sixth-grade through 12th-grade students will attend classes in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be remote learning days for all.

“I think the teachers, as well as administration across Hickory Public Schools, understand the need to bring kids back,” Adell said. “They just need those Wednesdays in order to connect with those kids that are at home still receiving instruction.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students who are currently learning remotely can continue on that plan for the remainder of the year. Adell told the board parents and students will be given the opportunity to choose between remote learning or in-person instruction.

The Hickory plan is similar to those of the other two school districts in the county. Catawba County Schools students will return to school for four days a week starting April 12, and Newton-Conover City Schools students will return April 14.