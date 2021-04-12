Hickory students return to the classroom; “It’s the closest we have come to being normal in more than a year.”

Monday felt like a new day for Hickory students.

It’s been nearly 13 months since some of the older students (sixth-graders to seniors) were in the classroom.

“Today marks the first day that our entire district is back,” Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said Monday afternoon. “It’s the closest we have come to being normal in more than a year.”

HCAM Spanish teacher Delisse Metcalf agreed.

“There is definitely an air of excitement at HCAM today with much fuller classes and happy spirits at lunch time with friends reuniting for the first time in a year,” Metcalf said in an email.

That was a consistent theme among the school system’s educators.

"We have almost 400 students here at HHS, today,” Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle said. “Everything has gone very smoothly!"

Northview Middle Principal Robert Brown echoed Tuttle.