Hickory students return to the classroom; “It’s the closest we have come to being normal in more than a year.”
Hickory students return to the classroom; “It’s the closest we have come to being normal in more than a year.”

Monday felt like a new day for Hickory students.

It’s been nearly 13 months since some of the older students (sixth-graders to seniors) were in the classroom.

Students return to Northview Middle School roughly 420 students in the building out of 535.

“Today marks the first day that our entire district is back,” Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said Monday afternoon. “It’s the closest we have come to being normal in more than a year.”

HCAM Spanish teacher Delisse Metcalf agreed.

“There is definitely an air of excitement at HCAM today with much fuller classes and happy spirits at lunch time with friends reuniting for the first time in a year,” Metcalf said in an email.

That was a consistent theme among the school system’s educators.

"We have almost 400 students here at HHS, today,” Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle said. “Everything has gone very smoothly!"

Northview Middle Principal Robert Brown echoed Tuttle.

“Everything has gone as well as can be expected,” he said. “Student attendance is high (roughly 420 students in the building out of 535). Traffic and bus issues were minimal. Class started on-time and there have been very few disruptions or issues with the students.”

Hickory students are in the classroom four days a week starting Monday. Wednesday remains a remote learning day for students and a cleaning day for school staff.

