Hickory schools to continue hybrid learning until January despite governor's OK to return to classroom

Hickory Public Schools students will remain on a hybrid-learning plan until at least January.

On Monday, the board of education discussed the option of having all elementary students return to school. Under Gov. Roy Cooper's direction, school systems can opt to have elementary students in the classroom five days a week starting Oct. 5. Elementary schools won’t be limited in the number of students per classroom, but safety precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and regular sanitation will still be required.

During the Hickory meeting, Superintendent Robbie Adell presented two possible options. Option one: All K-12 students would remain on their hybrid learning schedule for the remainder of the fall semester. Option two: Elementary students would return to school four days a week, with Wednesday being remote learning for all, starting as early as Oct. 19.

Ultimately, the board voted to continue the current model where students attend school two days a week for the rest of the semester. The vote was 4-3. Voting to maintain the current school schedule were Ittiely Carson, James Brinkley, Mike Heard and Sarah Temple. Voting against the current plan were Bryan Graham, Amy Monroe and Beth Meadlock.