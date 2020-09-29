 Skip to main content
Hickory schools to continue hybrid learning until January despite governor's OK to return to classroom
Hickory schools to continue hybrid learning until January despite governor's OK to return to classroom

Viewmont Elementary teacher Anyea Gibson asked the board of education to continue the current hybrid learning model for Hickory Public Schools. The plan combines remote learning with limited classroom time. The board voted 4-3 to stay with the hybrid format until at least January.

Hickory Public Schools students will remain on a hybrid-learning plan until at least January.

On Monday, the board of education discussed the option of having all elementary students return to school. Under Gov. Roy Cooper's direction, school systems can opt to have elementary students in the classroom five days a week starting Oct. 5. Elementary schools won’t be limited in the number of students per classroom, but safety precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and regular sanitation will still be required.

During the Hickory meeting, Superintendent Robbie Adell presented two possible options. Option one: All K-12 students would remain on their hybrid learning schedule for the remainder of the fall semester. Option two: Elementary students would return to school four days a week, with Wednesday being remote learning for all, starting as early as Oct. 19.

Ultimately, the board voted to continue the current model where students attend school two days a week for the rest of the semester. The vote was 4-3. Voting to maintain the current school schedule were Ittiely Carson, James Brinkley, Mike Heard and Sarah Temple. Voting against the current plan were Bryan Graham, Amy Monroe and Beth Meadlock.

Students who are currently doing remote-learning only will continue on that plan for the rest of the semester.

Board member Beth Meadlock raised a concern for students enrolled through the Exceptional Children program “Three weeks for students who can’t sit in front of a computer is a long time,” she said “I realize that these kids are to me the important ones… we need to get them back as soon as we can.”

The board voted that Exceptional Children students can return to school for four days a week starting Oct. 19.

