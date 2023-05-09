Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor has announced his retirement after two years serving the district.

As superintendent, Taylor earned a $178,000 yearly salary.

Hickory Public Schools purchased and installed weapons detection systems in all nine schools under Taylor’s leadership. Taylor also created a partnership between Hickory Public Schools and the 25th Judicial District of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice that led to juvenile court counselors having a sustained and ongoing presence in the middle and high schools in the district.

“I have reached the point in both my personal and professional life where retirement is an option for me, and I have decided to pursue that option,” Taylor said in the press release. “My last day will be July 31. I have spent 22 of my 30 years in public education serving as an administrator at various levels, and I have served as superintendent of two public school districts in North Carolina. It is time for me to move into the next phase of my personal and professional life.”

The release said Taylor is excited for the future and the possibilities that lie ahead, adding: “I look forward to being able to pursue opportunities outside of public education, and I also look forward to simply enjoying the simple things in life after devoting the last 30 years to public education.”

The release quoted Taylor as saying: “I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped me reach this point. I would not be where I am today without the support of so many people. I am grateful for the friendships I have developed during my time in public education, and I am proud of the work and accomplishments I have been a part of over the last 30 years. I have devoted my professional life to improving the lives of young people and I believe I have done so in many ways.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the Hickory Public Schools board of education, district staff, students and families for allowing me to be a part of the Hickory Public Schools family. We accomplished quite a bit during our time together, and I believe the district will continue to move in the positive direction we began together. We laid the foundation for success well into the future.

“Finally, I would like to say a special thank you to my family. My family has supported me throughout this entire journey and my family has always been there for me. It’s now time for me to be there for them.”

Taylor's retirement will become effective Aug. 1.