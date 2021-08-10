Hickory schools need more drivers as school year approaches

With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting schools, Renric Pope is doing all she can to help her drivers and their passengers arrive at school safely and in a healthy environment.
Pope, transportation coordinator for Hickory Public Schools, is responsible for scheduling and assigning routes, hiring drivers and sometimes driving a bus herself.
Pope said drivers and riders will continue to follow mask mandates and cleaning protocols.
Students will have to wear masks on school buses due to a federal mandate, Pope said. “It was a struggle last year with some of (the students), but for the most part they did what they were supposed to do. They came to the bus with their masks on,” she said.
If a student refuses to wear a mask, Pope said those students are not allowed to ride the bus. Students with a medical issue need a doctor’s note. Pope said a doctor’s note can be given to the student’s bus driver.
Drivers also will continue to clean buses twice a day this year. “They use disinfectant in the mornings after they finish their morning route, and in the afternoon after they finish their afternoon route,” she said.
Since the pandemic started, Pope said she’s heard no complaints from drivers about having to do extra work to keep their buses clean. “They understand that it’s a safety issue,” she said. “It’s for their own health as much as it is for the kids. They are very open to doing the extra cleaning on the bus.”
Finding bus drivers has long been a challenge but it’s become even more of a struggle with the pandemic, Pope said.
This year the school system will be using 21 buses instead of the normal 23. “I only have 18 drivers starting the year, so I can’t very well cover 23 routes,” she explained.
Pope said five of her drivers were quarantined last year. “That was nerve-racking,” she said. “I’m very limited with substitutes as well. This year I have two.”
If she doesn’t have enough drivers to complete the routes, Pope said she will drive a bus herself. “I drove for months,” she said. “I don’t mind driving. I love to drive. If I have somebody call out at the last minute, I hate to call somebody at 5 o’clock in the morning that’s not expecting to have to work.”
Four bus drivers were hired over the summer, but Pope said she doesn’t believe they’ll be able to start until October at the earliest.
New drivers take a three-day class before getting three days of training on the road. “It’s a process,” she said. “They only take two or three at a time on the road. Out of a class of maybe 25, it takes several weeks, maybe months, to get those drivers ready to be licensed and drive a school bus.”
Pope said all she can do is keep looking for people who are willing to drive and hope that they have other means of earning money until she can get those drivers on a bus.
One way or another, Pope will be sure every student will make it to school. “I’ve driven every route in the district, so it is not a problem for me if I get that phone call to go ahead and get ready myself,” she said. “I don’t hesitate, because I know it’s got to be done.”
The Hickory Public Schools bus route schedule will be released to parents and students at least 10 days before the start of the school year, which is Aug. 23, Pope said.