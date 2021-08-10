Hickory schools need more drivers as school year approaches

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finding bus drivers has long been a challenge but it’s become even more of a struggle with the pandemic, Pope said.

This year the school system will be using 21 buses instead of the normal 23. “I only have 18 drivers starting the year, so I can’t very well cover 23 routes,” she explained.

Pope said five of her drivers were quarantined last year. “That was nerve-racking,” she said. “I’m very limited with substitutes as well. This year I have two.”

If she doesn’t have enough drivers to complete the routes, Pope said she will drive a bus herself. “I drove for months,” she said. “I don’t mind driving. I love to drive. If I have somebody call out at the last minute, I hate to call somebody at 5 o’clock in the morning that’s not expecting to have to work.”

Four bus drivers were hired over the summer, but Pope said she doesn’t believe they’ll be able to start until October at the earliest.

New drivers take a three-day class before getting three days of training on the road. “It’s a process,” she said. “They only take two or three at a time on the road. Out of a class of maybe 25, it takes several weeks, maybe months, to get those drivers ready to be licensed and drive a school bus.”