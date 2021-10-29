Hickory school employees receive first half of bonus

Employees of Hickory Public Schools received their first retention bonus this week. The Catawba County Schools Board of Education approved a similar bonus for employees, but Catawba County teachers and staff members will have to wait until December to collect. Both districts are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay the bonuses.

Earlier this month, the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education approved a $1.25 million plan, recommended by Superintendent Bryan Taylor, to give all full-time staffers a $2,000 bonus and all part-time staff members a $1,000 bonus. The first half of the bonuses were paid Friday. The second half of the bonuses will be paid in May if the employee works the entire year.

On Monday, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education approved a plan to give full-time employees, employed before Sept. 1, a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees a $500 bonus on Dec. 10 and an additional bonus of the same amount to be paid May 20, 2022, Catawba County Schools said in a news release.

The county board of education also approved a bonus plan for all substitute teachers and faculty fill-ins. The bonuses will be based on the amount of days worked in a month.

“We want to show our employees that CCS is a place where they are appreciated and valued and where they want to continue to work. We hope that this retention bonus will help reward them for their extra duties,” said Rae Thompson, Catawba County Schools assistant superintendent of human resources. “With unfilled positions, quarantines, and illnesses, our employees have stepped up to do more with fewer people.”

