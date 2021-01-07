Hickory School Board updates ‘return to learn’ plan

During the meeting, board members were given copies of public comments that were submitted online regarding in-person learning. “Just for the record, it was overwhelmingly pro continue in-person instruction from parents,” Adell said to the board. “Most of our teachers asked for some consideration for in-person learning to pause for two weeks until the 19th of January.”

He continued, saying educators and other staff asked for in-person learning to pause based on the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county along with increased community spread.

“I think both arguments — from the parents' perspective of keeping kids in school and the position of the teachers and school staff — are valid,” said Adell. “But there is something to be said about not being able to do your best when you are fearful. I think that's where we are right now with the majority of our staff members.”

Board member and Vice Chair Ittiely Carson expressed concern over students returning to in-person learning, and asked if the school system has had any staff or students die from COVID-19.

“I’m not aware of any students that have died, but I am aware that we have experienced the death of an employee,” Adell said during the meeting. The employee was involved with in-person learning.