Hickory school board to discuss re-entry plans at upcoming meeting

Hickory Public School students will continue remote learning for the first four weeks of the school year
The district’s Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 27 to discuss possible plans for students and teachers to return to school for in-person learning, Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the district, said.
The meeting will be held at the Northview Middle School auditorium at 5:30 and it is open to the public. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing during the meeting.
As of July 22, the plan is for students to start remote-learning on Aug. 17 and return to school on Sept. 14.
Snowden said the district will likely use a hybrid-model and students will attend school some days and continue remote learning on other days. What those days will be will likely be discussed during the meeting.
Snowden said the district is looking at multiple factors in how to continue on campus instruction including keeping track of cases and how the surrounding area has been affected.
The district is considering multiple angles with their planning including how cleaning projects will be kept up, transportation and deciding what students will attend school on certain days, according to Snowden.
Snowden said the hope is they will be able to come up with a plan so that parents with multiple children can have their students attend school on the same days.
The district will continue to offer food to their students through the rest of the summer and are also planning on continuing the program into the school year.
The public will have an opportunity to voice their concerns to the school board during the meeting. Each person must sign up to speak before the meeting and will have three minutes to speak.
Families can also reach out to the administration office by calling 828-322-2855 if they have questions for the school district. Snowden said she especially would like those new to the Hickory Public Schools system to reach out so they can answer any questions they may have.
A survey will be sent out to parents later this week that will include questions about their students and the re-entry plan.
Snowden asked that families make sure they notify the district if they recently moved as soon as possible so that they can note the address change as it will help the planning process.
