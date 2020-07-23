Hickory school board to discuss re-entry plans at upcoming meeting

Hickory Public School students will continue remote learning for the first four weeks of the school year

The district’s Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 27 to discuss possible plans for students and teachers to return to school for in-person learning, Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the district, said.

The meeting will be held at the Northview Middle School auditorium at 5:30 and it is open to the public. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing during the meeting.

As of July 22, the plan is for students to start remote-learning on Aug. 17 and return to school on Sept. 14.

Snowden said the district will likely use a hybrid-model and students will attend school some days and continue remote learning on other days. What those days will be will likely be discussed during the meeting.

Snowden said the district is looking at multiple factors in how to continue on campus instruction including keeping track of cases and how the surrounding area has been affected.

The district is considering multiple angles with their planning including how cleaning projects will be kept up, transportation and deciding what students will attend school on certain days, according to Snowden.