Hickory school board elections: 2 seek another term; 2 are stepping down

Four slots on the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education will be up for election in November.
Two board members are not seeking another term, Beth Meadlock in Ward 1 and James Brinkley in Ward 5.
Amanda McGuire and Phyllis Michaux are running for the Ward 1 position. Keyhisa Hannah and Brian Siemering are seeking the Ward 5 seat.
Ittiely Carson, current vice chair from Ward 3, and Sarah Temple in Ward 2 are running unopposed.
We asked the candidates about potential changes and the decision-making process.
Here's what candidates had to say:
Amanda McGuire
What has inspired you to run for election?
Our Children — Our Community — Our Future is my slogan. Children are this nation’s most cherished asset. As a parent of three school-age children in Hickory Public Schools and a former educator, I have a perspective that would benefit the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education. I have lifelong experience working with children and a heart to serve them.
What factors do you find most important when making decisions?
If elected to the Hickory Public Schools board, I will begin with the mission of the board when making decisions. That mission is, “To serve as the primary advocate for the success of all children in our public schools.” Every decision made should begin with that mission in mind.
I feel it is our duty to be good stewards of children's education and help them be successful. If I am elected, I will be honored to have the privilege to use my experience and talents to make a positive impact.
What changes do you think need to be made during your term?
I think it is really important to support our new superintendent. COVID-19 has created a whirlwind of change. Anytime there is a change in a program, it is a great time to evaluate with fresh eyes and propose changes that will benefit the students. Supporting our educators is key in supporting our youth.
What would you do to make schools safer for students?
A safe environment is a requisite for effective education. As leaders, it is important to continue to educate ourselves in order to remain current on the best safety protocols. I have seen effective changes in this school system’s safety protocols just in the seven years my children have been in the system.
Phyllis Michaux
What has inspired you to run for election?
The need to better promote student achievement, increase community mentorship and encourage parental guidance has encouraged me to be a part of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education.
What factors do you find most important when making decisions?
One of the most important factors of my decision making is influenced by the analyzation of previous and existing results and studies.
What changes do you think need to be made during your term?
I would like to see the integration of more school levies to ensure the necessary funds and essential tools are provided for the success of every student and faculty member.
What would you do to make schools safer for students?
My goal is to unitize the students, teachers and community members with a focus on the clarification of school rules, regulations and goal reinforcement to enhance school safety.
Sarah Temple
What has inspired you to run for election/reelection?
I have chosen to run for reelection for Hickory Public Schools because of my continued desire to serve our community and the students, staff and families of Hickory Public Schools. My career as a public school educator gives me a perspective that I believe is of benefit to our board as we work together to make policies and decisions.
What factors do you find most important when making decisions?
I take many things into consideration when making decisions as a member of Hickory Public Schools Board of Education. I listen to community members' concerns, take advice from the administration of Hickory Public Schools and our board attorney, I spend time reviewing data, and I read a great deal about all of the issues in which we are making decisions.
Throughout my career as an educator from the classroom to the board meeting room I ask myself, “What is in the best interest of the students we are serving?” That question has always been my guiding principle when making a decision as a first-grade teacher, a school principal and now as a member of Hickory Public Schools Board of Education.
What changes do you think need to be made in the next year/during your term?
We have certainly seen unprecedented changes in our public schools during the last two school years as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we have operated. Our dedicated teachers, administration and staff were forced to quickly change to meet the needs of students whether it was delivering meals from school buses to creating a virtual classroom to continue to teach our students.
They learned new techniques and faced many difficult challenges. The need for face-to-face instruction for most students became very apparent. I want for us to take the skills and techniques we have learned and use them to our advantage to better serve all students as we return to a more typical school year.
Our data is telling us that our students do have gaps in their learning that need to be filled, as a board member, supporting our superintendent and the Hickory Public Schools team of educators to do the work that needs to be done is very important to me. Keeping our students in school face-to-face is more important than ever.
What would you do to make schools safer for students?
We have many things in place to keep our students safe; school resource officers, guidance counselors, social workers, school nurses, secure school buildings with remote entrances and COVID protocols.
We can always do more, student safety is first and foremost. As a board member, I will vote for policies that would improve the safety of our students whether that be in capital projects that improve building security or with additional staff (counselors, therapists, etc.) that will work with students and families in need.
Ittiely Carson
What has inspired you to run for election/reelection?
My inspiration for being reelected as a board member is simply that there is so much work yet to be done.
Specifically, the long-standing disparity in academic performance between our students, the equity that plays a very important role in addressing these racial and ethnic achievement gaps and the common unity that must be cultivated within our district are all paramount motivators to stay connected to this great effort.
What factors do you find most important when making decisions?
When making decisions for our district as a board, it is imperative that board members are fair, equitable and unbiased for the greater good to ensure a sound and enjoyable educational experience for our students and teachers.
It is important to hear from and thoughtfully consider the needs of the community we are called to serve. Personal agendas must be checked at the door before every meeting so that the board and all staff ensure our decisions reflect provisions for positive learning, teaching and working environments, as well as cultivating a social climate that is welcoming and fosters personal growth at every level of learning, teaching and administrating.
What changes do you think need to be made in the next year/during your term?
It is important to see changes throughout district leadership that make every student and all personnel feel secure, valued, respected, accepted and comfortable in their own skin.
It is important for everyone to be a proponent for necessary change to secure racial equity and inclusion that embraces our differences in such a way that we clearly see how our needs are very much the same. A transformation of our processes of thinking, the ways we teach and learn and the basics of how we interact with one another are foundational to the equity in teaching that acknowledges the diversity of our students and their individual potential to excel.
What would you do to make schools safer for students?
Currently there are protocols, devices and personnel in place at our schools that are designed to keep our buildings safe and secure so that our young people can focus on learning without fear.
As for mental health and safety, we must remain alert. Internal bullying and cruelty cannot be tolerated and must be eradicated on every level. Pro-social awareness and transparency can promote increased learning and school unity for our students. Much of this solution begins and ends with the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Keyhisa Hannah
What has inspired you to run for election/reelection?
I sat in school meetings and parents did not know or understand what resources were out there for their children. I want to be an advocate for these parents and children, so that they are getting the educational services needed to be successful in the classroom.
Being a social worker for 23 years, I have been able to develop positive relationship in the community which has allowed me to be a strong advocate for families. Over the years, I have seen a decrease in parent involvement which has caused a decline in students' success. It's my mission to get parents back involved in the schools so that we can increase the student's success rates.
What factors do you find most important when making decisions?
The factors that I find most important when making decisions is understanding the socio-economic status of Ward 5, making sure we have all the accurate information, parents' concerns and communication skills.
What changes do you think need to be made in the next year/during your term?
The changes in the next year that I feel need to be made during my term are parent involvement, positive teacher-student relationships, student safety and more resources/mentoring programs for middle and high school students.
What would you do to make schools safer for students?
I understand that funding may be an issue when trying to make schools safer for students. However, I think we need more resource officers to monitor the hallways during classes, metal detectors at all school events, making sure there are no blind spots on school cameras and providing parents and students with safety tips.
Brian Siemering
What has inspired you to run for election/reelection?
I was a public school teacher for 23 years. I worked in all the districts in Catawba County. I spent 13 years in Hickory Public Schools. I know that teachers struggle with a lack of basic teaching necessities. I understand what programs would be beneficial and needed for teachers. I am running to speak for the needs of teachers and support staff.
What factors do you find most important when making decisions?
I base my decisions on common sense and if the outcome is practical for educators. I would also look at if the decision would take away the creative freedoms of teachers in the classroom. That was something that bothered me when I was a teacher.
What changes do you think need to be made in the next year/during your term?
I think there needs to be more consistency in administration, specifically with superintendents and retention of others in administrative positions, like principals. Kids don’t buy in to people that aren’t going to stay. One way to fix this would be to search for replacements from within the school district. People who are from here and already work in the system have more reasons to stay in a position longer.
What would you do to make schools safer for students?
In light of the dress code assemblies for girls that took place at Northview Middle School, I think we should have uniforms in all of the schools. When I was teaching in the Hickory system, we had uniforms. The uniforms solved a lot of problems, including bullying issues about the types of clothing students could afford.
Making schools safer goes back to keeping administration consistent and keeping roles filled. I also think there should be more counselors and teaching staff. For example, my last year teaching I started with a class of 28 students. It is hard for teachers to keep up with larger classroom numbers and more difficult to give students the individual attention they need.