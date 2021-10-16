Hickory school board elections: 2 seek another term; 2 are stepping down

Sarah Temple Background

Age: 52

Occupation: I am currently retired from NC public schools where I taught elementary school, served as an instructional coach, served as an assistant principal, and served as a principal.

Education: North Carolina Teaching Fellow, B.S. in Elementary Education from UNC- Greensboro (1987-1991), Master's in School Administration from Appalachian State University (1999)

Political/civic experience: Served on Hickory Public Schools Board of Education for the past four years

Candidate contact/social media:

Phone: 828-310-4605

Email: sarahtemple@charter.net or templesa@hickoryschools.net