Hickory school board candidates talk racial gaps, staff turnover and possible vaccine mandate

It is not clear exactly how a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina would play out in schools, though it would likely be a mandate from the state government, which already currently requires students to get certain vaccines.

Five of the six candidates running for school board shared their feelings on the prospect of a vaccine mandate.

Siemering stressed the importance of following state guidelines and said he would personally support requiring vaccines.

Michaux said she believed the state government would make the right choice in deciding whether to require a vaccine.

“I do think it is a personal choice at this point but if it was a mandate I think that, I’m sure and I have a lot of confidence that the government would not make a bad decision when they make it a mandate,” Michaux said. “I’m sure that they will do their research, and I’m sure that they will try their best to make everyone comfortable with taking the vaccine.”

McGuire said she doubts the school board will have any input on the vaccine, but to the extent that the school board does have any discretion, there would need to be careful research and input from parents and staff members before making a decision.