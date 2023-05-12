Students in all grades will receive free lunches in the Hickory Public Schools district in the 2023-24 school year.

The board of education voted to approve a district-wide test run of the community eligibility provision program this week following a presentation from director of school nutrition Kristen Bealler.

This is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Here is how the USDA's website describes the program:

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The impact of the program on the district's revenue will depend on student participation, said Superintendent Bryan Taylor. Student participation in school breakfast and lunch determines reimbursement. If participation does not increase, there is a potential district revenue loss of nearly $60,000, Bealler said.

However, a 7% increase in students eating school breakfast and 4% increase in lunch would lead to a revenue increase of nearly $12,000.

Taylor said he finds it a worthwhile risk if it means every student has access to free lunch.

Bealler said the purpose of the program is to make nutritious meals more accessible for students in high-poverty areas. The program also eliminates an application process, which is required for free and reduced meals, Bealler said, adding that, “it can be difficult to get applications from households because they don’t want to be identified, even though it’s completely anonymous.”

Board member Ittiely Carson made the motion to pilot the program district-wide. The board voted unanimously to pass the motion.