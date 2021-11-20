Hickory Public Schools to vote on masking protocols, Monday

Mask protocols will be discussed and voted on at the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium at Northview Middle School, according to the meeting agenda.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Public Schools has been requiring all faculty, students and visitors to wear masks while indoors, per the board of education, since Aug. 9. The board is required to revisit the decision at least once a month.

Guests will be allowed to speak at the beginning of the meeting during the public comment section. Before the mask protocols are discussed, Director of Student Services Angela Simmons will present COVID-19 updates for Hickory Public Schools.

Hickory Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Kristin Bealler will present updates about school nutrition. Principals from the middle and high schools will present their school improvement plans.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.