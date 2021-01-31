 Skip to main content
Hickory Public Schools to operate on two-hour delay on Monday
Hickory Public Schools announced Sunday evening that the system will operate on a two-hour delay Monday for students and staff.

The announcement was made in anticipation of icy road conditions Monday morning, according to the school system's director of communications Beverly Snowden.

