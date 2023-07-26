HICKORY — The exemplary leadership and dedication of Bryan Taylor, superintendent of Hickory Public Schools, were honored on July 13 with the presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, bestowed upon him by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is one of the highest civilian honors in the state of North Carolina and is reserved for individuals who have displayed exceptional service and outstanding contributions to their community, making a significant impact on the lives of others.

The award was presented to Taylor on behalf of Cooper in recognition of his unwavering commitment to improving education within the Hickory Public School District.

Taylor's leadership has not only earned the admiration of his colleagues and the community but has also garnered statewide recognition.