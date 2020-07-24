Hickory Public Schools shares return-to-school plans

Students in the Hickory Public Schools system will start remote learning on Aug. 17 and return to school on Sept. 14.

The district will reveal more details about the planned return to the classroom sometime in August, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district.

Snowden said the district will likely use a hybrid model and students will attend school some days and continue remote learning on other days.

The district is looking at multiple factors in how to continue on-campus instruction including keeping track of COVID-19 cases and how the surrounding area has been affected.

The district is considering multiple angles with their planning including how cleaning projects will be kept up, transportation and deciding which students will attend school on certain days, according to Snowden.

Snowden said the hope is they will be able to come up with a plan so that parents with multiple children can have their students attend school on the same days.

The district’s board of education will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Northview Middle School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing and must wear a mask.