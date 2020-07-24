Hickory Public Schools shares return-to-school plans

Students in the Hickory Public Schools system will start remote learning on Aug. 17 and return to school on Sept. 14.
The district will reveal more details about the planned return to the classroom sometime in August, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district.
Snowden said the district will likely use a hybrid model and students will attend school some days and continue remote learning on other days.
The district is looking at multiple factors in how to continue on-campus instruction including keeping track of COVID-19 cases and how the surrounding area has been affected.
The district is considering multiple angles with their planning including how cleaning projects will be kept up, transportation and deciding which students will attend school on certain days, according to Snowden.
Snowden said the hope is they will be able to come up with a plan so that parents with multiple children can have their students attend school on the same days.
The district’s board of education will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Northview Middle School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing and must wear a mask.
The public will have an opportunity to voice their concerns to the school board during the meeting. Each person must sign up to speak before the meeting and will have three minutes to speak.
Parents can visit the Hickory Public Schools website and submit questions under the “Return to Learn” tab on the home page.
Families can also reach out to the administration office by calling 828-322-2855 if they have questions for the school district. Snowden said she especially would like those new to the Hickory Public Schools system to reach out so administration can answer any questions parents and students may have.
Snowden asked that families make sure they notify the district if they have recently changed their addresses, emails, or phone numbers as soon as possible so school personnel can note the changes in the planning process.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!