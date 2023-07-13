The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education announced Jennifer Griffin as the district’s new superintendent at a reception in the Hickory High School media center on Wednesday.

Base pay for the position is $150,000 according to Director of Communications & Community Relations Natasha Eckard. She did not share Griffin's exact salary. Previous superintendent, Bryan Taylor, made approximately $178,000 per year.

Griffin spent 14 years in the district as principal of Oakwood Elementary School and principal of Grandview Middle School before taking a position as the Middle School and Fine Arts Director at Catawba County Schools.

Griffin said she applied for the position of superintendent because it was a chance to return home.

After the announcement, board members Mike Heard and Sarah Temple spoke highly of Griffin’s compassion for students. Board member Ittiely Carson echoed that sentiment, adding that Griffin is a student-focused individual. Chairman of the board Bryan Graham said Griffin’s leadership skills and experience made her stand out during the interviews.

Griffin is from Monroe in Union County and has earned several degrees in education. Her highest degree is a doctorate in educational leadership from Western Carolina University.

Griffin said when she entered the room, she saw many familiar faces. “The relationships in Hickory Public Schools are what make it so special,” Griffin said. “I’m so excited in joining you again, and I’m thankful to Dr. Taylor for his work … to make this a smooth transition, and I am ready to get started.”