Hickory Public Schools is seeking $30,000 per year to aid homeless children in the school district.

Hickory Public Schools Director of Student Services Angela Simmons made a presentation about the request during Monday night's board of education work session.

Every three years, school districts submit new requests for the McKinney-Vento grant, Simmons said. For the last three years, Hickory Public Schools has received $15,000 per year. Now, if the request is approved, the district may receive up to $30,000 per year.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act was signed into law in 1987 to aid the homeless by providing federal funding to homeless shelter programs. It was later expanded to aid homeless children in public education systems.

In the 2021-22 academic year, Simmons said there were 63 qualifying students. In 2022-23, the number dropped to 52. Despite the decrease, Simmons said, "In looking at our projections, our number this year will be higher than they were last school year."

Simmons said the grant would continue to aid qualifying students with transportation to school and school supplies. Part of the additional funding would be used to hire a part-time McKinney-Vento specialist, she said. Simmons said the specialist would meet with families, help families search for resources and assess the need for additional tutoring.

The rest of the extra funds would go toward areas where homeless students are in need.

Board of education member Lakeyhisa Hannah, who represents Ward 5, asked whether foster children qualify for aid under McKinney-Vento. Simmons said children are not considered homeless under this grant if they are in foster care.