Hickory Public Schools rolls out COVID-19 dashboard

Hickory Public Schools recently created a COVID-19 dashboard for updates on virus cases among staff and students.

From Jan. 9-15, five new COVID-19 cases were identified among students and two cases among employees. There are currently 59 students and 25 employees quarantined, according to the school system's dashboard.

Since August 2020, there have been 114 total confirmed virus cases among students and 54 total confirmed cases among employees. Hickory schools have 583 employees and 4,053 students, according to the district COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Jan. 15, there has not been a cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at any Hickory school, according to the dashboard. In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and links between cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

The school system's COVID-19 dashboard will be updated each Friday.

Board meeting

Hickory Public Schools will hold its regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Grandview Middle School Auditorium.