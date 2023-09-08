HICKORY — Chelsea Houser, exceptional children (EC) teacher at Southwest Primary School, was recently named the Hickory Public Schools Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence.

In recognition of her outstanding work, Houser has been selected to represent Hickory Public Schools at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) Exceptional Children Annual Conference, scheduled for October 2023. This event is a gathering of educators and experts from across the state dedicated to advancing exceptional children's education.

Hickory Public Schools Director of Exception Children, Chanda Stokes, expressed her admiration for Houser's achievement, stating, "Ms. Houser is the heartbeat of our most vulnerable children at Southwest Primary. She knows our students and their needs and goes above and beyond to provide the extra nurturing a student may need on any given day. For example, she meets the bus driver every morning to receive her students. Quite often, she will have a student who struggles in the morning, requiring her to be extra patient and nurturing. Ms. Houser shows love and compassion to her students while doing her best to help them grow academically."

In response to her recognition, Houser shared, "I am honored to be selected as the 2023 Hickory Public Schools Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence. Southwest Primary, as well as Hickory Public Schools, has provided me with the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally over the past five years. I have received invaluable support from incredible administrators, colleagues, and district staff, as I have worked diligently to advocate and serve my students in the most effective means possible. I look forward to celebrating this achievement and networking with other educators at the banquet in October."