Hickory Public Schools: Masks are mandatory indoors for students, faculty, visitors

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors. This is for all students from pre-Kindergarten through high school seniors.

Masks will not be required during outdoor activities, such as recess. Masks will be required for athletes while practicing or playing indoors but will not be required for outdoor sports activities.

The board will revisit the decision every month to review any changes with the spread of COVID-19 within the community. If conditions become favorable, they may decide to make wearing masks while indoors optional.

