Hickory Public Schools celebrated its “Of the Year” and consecutive “Years of Service Employees” on June 5 at the CVCC Workforce Solutions Complex.

Bryan Taylor, the superintendent, announced the 2023-24 Hickory Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Kristin Holbrook, a kindergarten teacher at Oakwood Elementary. Holbrook was selected from nine candidates representing each of the district’s schools. An independent panel of members from the community conducted the judging.

Holbrook received a $1,000 award from Vanguard Furniture, a crystal apple provided by Horace Mann, a one-year membership to the Catawba Science Center, and the one-year use of a Toyota vehicle courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota. Holbrook will go on to represent Hickory Public Schools at the regional level.

Erin Sigmon, Southwest Primary School principal, was named the 2023-24 Hickory Public Schools Principal of the Year. Sigmon received a $500 award from Vanguard Furniture and a crystal apple provided by Horace Mann. Sigmon will also go on to represent Hickory Public Schools at the regional level.

Norma Padron-Cervantes, Hickory High School’s main office secretary, was named the 2022-23 Hickory Public Schools Golden Apple Classified Employee of the Year. Padron-Cervantes received a $500 award from David E Looper & Co. and a plaque.

Notable mentions of the day included:

Teacher of the Year second place, Yolander Kennedy, seventh-grade English language arts teacher at Grandview Middle, received $500 from Vanguard Furniture.

Teacher of the Year third place, Stephanie McGuire, a kindergarten teacher at Jenkins Elementary, received $350 from Vanguard Furniture.

All Teacher of the Year nominees received $250 from Vanguard Furniture. Nominees included:

Millie Baker, fifth-grade English language arts teacher at Longview Elementary;

Chelsea Houser, exceptional children’s teacher at Southwest Primary;

Alanda Johnson, career and technical education, business and marketing teacher at Hickory High;

Denise Knowles, art teacher at Viewmont Elementary;

Christopher Parsons, art teacher at Northview Middle;

Anetia Wright, core teacher at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet.

Golden Apple Classified Employee of the Year honorable mentions went to Keith Herman, intervention teacher assistant at Southwest Primary; Aaron Patterson, in-school suspension teacher assistant at Grandview Middle; Annie Sloane, cafeteria worker at Oakwood Elementary.

During the event, consecutive years of service employees were also recognized for their 10, 15, 20 or 25 years of commitment to Hickory Public Schools.