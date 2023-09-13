Hickory Public Schools has three low-performing schools according to the 2022-23 N.C. Department of Instruction accountability and testing results. Two of the schools, Viewmont and Grandview, are now recurring low-performing schools.

Longview Elementary was the third low-performing school.

Superintendent Jennifer Griffin outlined a plan to improve test scores during Monday night’s Board of Education work session.

Director of Accountability Jeff Hodakowski gave the board a detailed presentation of the district’s accountability and testing results.

Viewmont Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School are now classified as recurring low-performance schools. Last year, Viewmont scored a 43 numerical score, which translated to a D grade. Grandview scored a 54 and a D grade. This year, Viewmont dropped to an F grade and a 37, and Grandview dropped to a D grade and 52.

Longview Elementary fell from a C grade and 55 to a D grade and 48. It is not a recurring low-performing school because it has only been low-performing for one year. To be stamped as low-performing, a school must receive a D or F and a school growth score of “met expected growth” or “did not meet growth,” according to the N.C. Department of Instruction’s website.

Improvement plan

Superintendent Griffin gave a brief presentation to share the district’s improvement plan for low-performing schools.

The plan includes partnering with Appalachian State University to provide mentors for new teachers, Griffin said, adding: “We have a lot of folks who are new to the profession … and not from a traditional teacher preparation program.”

All principals will also have a mentor for the first time this year, Griffin said. She said the district is working on creating and implementing consistent K-12 instructional framework.

Griffin also said the district will hire an assistant superintendent of teaching and learning to coordinate improvement efforts.

“We understand that our students are much more than a test score, and schools are more than a letter grade,” said Griffin in a follow-up statement. “We remain committed to strengthening the whole child and providing opportunities for our students to find success and have options post-high school.”